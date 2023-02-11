Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Stock Holdings Decreased by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lowered its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 10,445 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 65,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after buying an additional 12,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Carrier Global by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 786,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,078,000 after purchasing an additional 75,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CARR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.62.

Carrier Global Stock Down 0.2 %

CARR stock opened at $44.83 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $33.10 and a 12 month high of $48.48. The firm has a market cap of $37.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. Carrier Global had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 26.86%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 18.05%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $478,353.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $478,353.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 102,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $4,468,190.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Articles

