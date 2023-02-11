Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Price Target Raised to $51.00

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho upgraded Carrier Global from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Cowen lowered their target price on Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Carrier Global to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $48.62.

NYSE:CARR opened at $44.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.34. Carrier Global has a 1-year low of $33.10 and a 1-year high of $48.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.26.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carrier Global will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.05%.

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 102,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $4,468,190.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $478,353.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 102,552 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $4,468,190.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 254.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 2,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

