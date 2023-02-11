Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Rating Reiterated by Mizuho

Mizuho reissued their buy rating on shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $53.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CARR. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $48.62.

Carrier Global Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of CARR stock opened at $44.83 on Wednesday. Carrier Global has a 12 month low of $33.10 and a 12 month high of $48.48. The stock has a market cap of $37.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.26.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 26.86%. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Carrier Global will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.05%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 102,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $4,468,190.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $478,353.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 102,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $4,468,190.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Carrier Global by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Carrier Global by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Carrier Global by 254.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in Carrier Global by 2,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Articles

