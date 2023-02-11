Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Rating Reiterated by Stephens

Stephens restated their overweight rating on shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $55.00 target price on the stock.

CARR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on Carrier Global from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $48.62.

Carrier Global Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:CARR opened at $44.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.64. Carrier Global has a 1 year low of $33.10 and a 1 year high of $48.48.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 17.31%. Carrier Global’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 102,552 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $4,468,190.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 102,552 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $4,468,190.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $478,353.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carrier Global

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CARR. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 1,140.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,138,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,697,000 after buying an additional 3,804,624 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 126.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,306,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,429,000 after buying an additional 2,958,400 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 129.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,882,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,617,000 after buying an additional 2,757,618 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,948,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,985,000. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Articles

