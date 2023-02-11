Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Holdings Raised by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $8,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CASY. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Casey’s General Stores Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:CASY opened at $222.12 on Friday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.82 and a 1 year high of $249.90. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $229.88 and a 200-day moving average of $221.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 2.77%. Equities analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on CASY. Benchmark upped their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Stephens upped their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Northcoast Research downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.50.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.