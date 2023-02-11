Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Bought by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNC. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 1,401.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 46,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,901,000 after acquiring an additional 43,247 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Centene by 7.2% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Centene by 104.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 43,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 22,382 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Centene by 10.0% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Centene by 199.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $72.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.36. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $68.73 and a 52-week high of $98.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.76, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). Centene had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $35.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, December 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CNC. Argus lifted their price objective on Centene from $95.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Centene from $99.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Centene from $97.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Centene from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.39.

In other news, CFO Andrew Lynn Asher acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.89 per share, for a total transaction of $215,670.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 310,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,354,554.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.88 per share, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,234.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Lynn Asher purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.89 per share, for a total transaction of $215,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 310,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,354,554.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 16,750 shares of company stock worth $1,213,605 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

