Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Shares Bought by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating) by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,180 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 49.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 13.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 6.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 29,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 5.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 93,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 4,508 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 46.5% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 21,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 6,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EBR opened at $7.11 on Friday. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a 12 month low of $6.28 and a 12 month high of $10.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.55.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA engages in the production and dissemination of electricity. It operates through the Generation and Transmission segments. The Generation segment refers to the electric power generation including hydroelectric, thermal, and nuclear power plants. The Transmission segment focuses on the transmission of electric power in Brazil.

