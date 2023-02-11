Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) PT Raised to $75.00

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 2.15% from the stock’s current price.
CDAY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Ceridian HCM from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho increased their target price on Ceridian HCM from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Ceridian HCM from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Ceridian HCM from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Ceridian HCM in a report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.64.
NYSE CDAY opened at $76.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.69 and a beta of 1.46. Ceridian HCM has a twelve month low of $43.23 and a twelve month high of $79.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.39 and a 200 day moving average of $63.56.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the third quarter worth $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 114.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Ceridian HCM by 258.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter.
Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.
