Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners cut its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 73,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,334 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Charter Communications were worth $22,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 364.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,420,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,927 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Charter Communications by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,203,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,032,000 after buying an additional 1,014,432 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 462.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 541,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,345,000 after acquiring an additional 445,200 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 507.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 477,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,557,000 after acquiring an additional 398,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 23.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,608,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,846,000 after acquiring an additional 302,570 shares during the last quarter. 66.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Charter Communications to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Charter Communications to $406.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Charter Communications from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $486.86.

In other Charter Communications news, Director Steven A. Miron purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $384.35 per share, with a total value of $960,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,525,642.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $396.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.13. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $297.66 and a twelve month high of $615.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $369.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $380.15.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $7.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.03 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $13.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.73 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 37.20%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

