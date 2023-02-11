Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Buys 389 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 16.3% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 15.2% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the third quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 49.3% in the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 15.8% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $86.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.44. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $69.91 and a fifty-two week high of $124.85.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.37). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This is a positive change from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.16%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Tudor Pickering raised Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.78.

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

