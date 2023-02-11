Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Grows Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,106 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 8.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,145 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 41.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 927,375 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,223,000 after acquiring an additional 273,853 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 40.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SU shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Suncor Energy from C$58.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.60.

Suncor Energy stock opened at $34.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.91 and a 200-day moving average of $32.39. The stock has a market cap of $45.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.28. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.42 and a 52 week high of $42.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.3911 per share. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.55%.

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

