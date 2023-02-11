Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $116,000 Stock Position in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,540 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,091 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BBD. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Banco Bradesco during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Banco Bradesco during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, TIAA FSB bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Bradesco Trading Down 7.5 %

Shares of Banco Bradesco stock opened at $2.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.28. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 1-year low of $2.43 and a 1-year high of $4.32.

Banco Bradesco Dividend Announcement

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The bank reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.003 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is presently 7.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Itau BBA Securities upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a 21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Grupo Santander lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup downgraded Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays cut Banco Bradesco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $3.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.58.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

