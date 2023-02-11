Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Invests $204,000 in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 503,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,659,000 after acquiring an additional 32,200 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 343,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,350,000 after acquiring an additional 62,541 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 282,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,012,000 after acquiring an additional 19,209 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 281,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,014,000 after acquiring an additional 9,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,985,000.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $148.00 on Friday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $131.72 and a 1 year high of $169.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $152.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.74.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.