Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Purchases 2,823 Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,820 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,823 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SMFG. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 1,166.3% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,327 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 235.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,199 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 29.0% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,852 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Nomura restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Price Performance

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group stock opened at $8.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $60.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.69. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.39 and a 12-month high of $9.04.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.12. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $11.48 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.

