Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 1,303 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,303 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 6.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,319,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,225,726,000 after buying an additional 1,482,656 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 0.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,279,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $404,619,000 after buying an additional 58,814 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 4.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,222,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $384,276,000 after buying an additional 218,388 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 25.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,055,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $169,813,000 after buying an additional 615,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 2.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,785,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,954,000 after buying an additional 63,748 shares during the last quarter. 71.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.14.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

DD stock opened at $75.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.76 and a 200-day moving average of $63.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.52 and a 12 month high of $84.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.43.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 44.54% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 11.07%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

