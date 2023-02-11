Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 2,503 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,503 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 317.9% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 146.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on HST. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. TheStreet raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.18.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 1.5 %

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Shares of HST stock opened at $18.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.34 and a 200 day moving average of $17.59. The company has a current ratio of 8.73, a quick ratio of 8.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.29. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $21.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The firm operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

