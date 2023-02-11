Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 31 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 202.8% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IDXX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $573.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $582.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $514.75.

Insider Activity

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Down 0.2 %

In related news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $1,308,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,923 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,428. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 3,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.91, for a total transaction of $1,294,275.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,132.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 3,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $1,308,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,428. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,286 shares of company stock worth $7,481,338. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $485.73 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $317.06 and a twelve month high of $560.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $449.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $398.12. The firm has a market cap of $40.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.49, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.17.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $828.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.91 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 124.51% and a net margin of 20.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water, Livestock, Poultry and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.