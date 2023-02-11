Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Takes Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,458 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Trade Desk by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 72,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,348,000 after acquiring an additional 8,262 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter worth $284,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter worth $6,387,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Trade Desk by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 991,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,250,000 after acquiring an additional 152,812 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $48.69 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.00 and a 52 week high of $86.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). Trade Desk had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.57%. The business had revenue of $394.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.29 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Trade Desk from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Trade Desk from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.94.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

Featured Articles

