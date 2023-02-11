Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Cheetah Mobile Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CMCM opened at $3.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.34 and a 200 day moving average of $2.53. Cheetah Mobile has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $6.95.

Institutional Trading of Cheetah Mobile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cheetah Mobile stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,111 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Cheetah Mobile at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Cheetah Mobile Company Profile

Cheetah Mobile, Inc engages in the provision of Internet and mobile security software. The company operates in three segments: Utility Products & Related Services, Mobile Entertainment Business and Artificial Intelligence & Others. The Mobile Entertainment Business segments includes Live.me and mobile games business.

