Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Bought by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $5,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Stokes Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet lowered Church & Dwight from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Church & Dwight from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Argus upgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

Church & Dwight Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $82.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.34, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.46. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.16 and a 12-month high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 7.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.2725 dividend. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

