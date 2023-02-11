Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Purchased by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 171.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE CHD opened at $82.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a PE ratio of 49.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.46. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.16 and a 1-year high of $105.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.19.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus upgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.