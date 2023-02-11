CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXX) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its holdings in shares of CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 977,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 379,712 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.52% of CI Financial worth $9,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CI Financial during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in CI Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CI Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CI Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of CI Financial by 7.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. 34.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CI Financial Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CIXX opened at $11.42 on Friday. CI Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $20.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CI Financial ( NYSE:CIXX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. CI Financial had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The firm had revenue of $393.76 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that CI Financial Corp. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

CIXX has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

