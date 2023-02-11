Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) CEO Acquires $421,398.72 in Stock

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) CEO Robert S. Keane purchased 11,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.24 per share, with a total value of $421,398.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,378,118.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPR opened at $36.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.18. The company has a market cap of $968.26 million, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.56. Cimpress plc has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $70.34.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMPR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 987.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Cimpress by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 239.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Cimpress in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Cimpress by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

CMPR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Cimpress from $76.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Cimpress from $85.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. The Vistaprint segment refers to the operations of global vistaprint websites and webs-branded business, which is managed with the vistaprint-branded digital business.

