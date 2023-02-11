Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) and Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Financial Analysis

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) and Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Ooma and Clarivate’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ooma -1.59% -1.55% -0.74% Clarivate -172.68% 6.23% 3.02%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Ooma and Clarivate, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ooma 0 1 1 0 2.50 Clarivate 0 1 3 0 2.75

Earnings & Valuation

Ooma currently has a consensus price target of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 59.57%. Clarivate has a consensus price target of $13.13, indicating a potential upside of 19.75%. Given Ooma’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Ooma is more favorable than Clarivate.

This table compares Ooma and Clarivate’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ooma $192.29 million 1.70 -$1.75 million ($0.13) -101.23 Clarivate $1.88 billion 3.94 -$270.45 million ($6.84) -1.60

Ooma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Clarivate. Ooma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Clarivate, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.1% of Ooma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.3% of Clarivate shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.5% of Ooma shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.9% of Clarivate shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Ooma has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clarivate has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Clarivate beats Ooma on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ooma

Ooma, Inc. engages in the provision of platforms for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential. Ooma business offers small business phone services and enterprise communications. Ooma residential deals with phone services and smart security, and the Talkatone mobile app. The company was founded by Andrew Frame, Dennis Peng and Michael Cerda on November 19, 2003 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of global information, analytics and workflow solutions. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment is composed of the academia and government, and life science and healthcare product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes the patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

