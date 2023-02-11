Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Shares Bought by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 117.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,477 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,210 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLF. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CLF shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.60 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.03.

Shares of NYSE CLF opened at $19.94 on Friday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.82 and a 52 week high of $34.04. The stock has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

