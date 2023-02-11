Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Position Boosted by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth about $35,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Norway Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 57.8% in the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 1.0 %

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $73.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $61.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.50. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $67.84 and a 1 year high of $83.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.39.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 317.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 88.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CL. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.90.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Read More

