Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Bought by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,898 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 437 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 8,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $73.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.50. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $67.84 and a fifty-two week high of $83.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.99 and a 200 day moving average of $76.39.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 317.08% and a net margin of 9.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 88.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CL has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.90.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

