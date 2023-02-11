Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Stake Trimmed by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,568 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CBU. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,037,367 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,486,000 after acquiring an additional 647,871 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 42.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 202,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,814,000 after purchasing an additional 60,738 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,382,421 shares of the bank’s stock worth $447,727,000 after purchasing an additional 51,693 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Community Bank System by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,943,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $557,203,000 after purchasing an additional 50,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Community Bank System by 217.2% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 70,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,453,000 after buying an additional 48,187 shares during the period. 71.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

Community Bank System Price Performance

NYSE CBU opened at $61.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.56. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.64. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.63 and a 1 year high of $74.05.

Community Bank System Dividend Announcement

Community Bank System ( NYSE:CBU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $187.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.60 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 11.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBU has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Community Bank System to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Hovde Group dropped their price objective on shares of Community Bank System to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Community Bank System in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Community Bank System Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers an array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.