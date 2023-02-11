Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Shares Bought by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,836 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SID. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 625.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 480,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 413,946 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 972.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 412,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 374,000 shares in the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 35.7% during the second quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 974,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 256,007 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 111.8% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 469,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 247,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 8,001.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 145,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 144,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional alerts:

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Price Performance

Shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional stock opened at $3.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.86. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $5.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SID shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

(Get Rating)

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional engages in the production and sale of integrated steel. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. The Steel segment offers flat steel, long steel, metallic containers, and galvanized steel. The Mining segment encompasses the activities of iron ore and tin mining.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.