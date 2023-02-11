Comparing GeneDx (WGS) and Its Rivals

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Rating) is one of 34 public companies in the “Health services” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare GeneDx to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares GeneDx and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GeneDx -121.31% -53.31% -36.04% GeneDx Competitors -133.87% -449.89% -31.07%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for GeneDx and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GeneDx 0 0 0 0 N/A GeneDx Competitors 7 142 285 0 2.64

Insider & Institutional Ownership

As a group, “Health services” companies have a potential upside of 91.66%. Given GeneDx’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe GeneDx has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

56.0% of GeneDx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.9% of shares of all “Health services” companies are held by institutional investors. 24.5% of shares of all “Health services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GeneDx and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GeneDx $212.20 million -$245.39 million -0.43 GeneDx Competitors $1.37 billion -$110.13 million 33.56

GeneDx’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than GeneDx. GeneDx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

GeneDx has a beta of 2.16, indicating that its share price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GeneDx’s rivals have a beta of 1.55, indicating that their average share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

GeneDx rivals beat GeneDx on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About GeneDx

Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn.

