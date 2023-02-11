Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) Reaches New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as C$7.04 and last traded at C$6.98, with a volume of 12960 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.59.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. Computer Modelling Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

Get Computer Modelling Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Computer Modelling Group from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Computer Modelling Group from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday.

Computer Modelling Group Trading Down 3.1 %

The company has a market cap of C$555.49 million and a P/E ratio of 30.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.99 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.27.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$18.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$16.40 million. On average, analysts forecast that Computer Modelling Group Ltd. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Computer Modelling Group

In related news, Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.00, for a total value of C$32,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 650,300 shares in the company, valued at C$3,901,800. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,500 shares of company stock worth $67,110.

Computer Modelling Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional oil and gas reservoirs; GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling; STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; and CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to make informed decisions on large integrated oil and gas projects in Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Modelling Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Modelling Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.