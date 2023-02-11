Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Buys Shares of 10,584 Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBD. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $26,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at $30,000. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WBD shares. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $48.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.53.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Down 1.0 %

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Shares of NASDAQ:WBD opened at $14.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.41. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

