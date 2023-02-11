Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Lowers Stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lowered its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,668 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,775 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LUMN. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 8.3% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 13,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 10.1% in the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 3.9% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 3.9% in the second quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 29,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 9.7% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Lumen Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.19.

Insider Transactions at Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies Trading Down 1.0 %

In other news, Director Steven T. Clontz bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.34 per share, for a total transaction of $26,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 340,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,815,754.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LUMN opened at $3.96 on Friday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $3.74 and a one year high of $12.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 0.97.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.86% and a positive return on equity of 13.17%. The business’s revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lumen Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: Business and Mass Markets. Business segment provides products and services under four sales channels to enterprise and commercial customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.