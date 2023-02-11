Contrasting ATCO (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) & Neoen (OTCMKTS:NOSPF)

Neoen (OTCMKTS:NOSPF – Get Rating) and ATCO (OTCMKTS:ACLLF – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Neoen and ATCO’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neoen N/A N/A N/A $41.46 0.94 ATCO N/A N/A N/A $3.44 9.17

Neoen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ATCO, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

24.5% of ATCO shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Neoen and ATCO, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Neoen 2 0 3 0 2.20 ATCO 0 1 1 0 2.50

ATCO has a consensus target price of $50.50, indicating a potential upside of 60.22%. Given ATCO’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ATCO is more favorable than Neoen.

Dividends

Neoen pays an annual dividend of $9.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 24.6%. ATCO pays an annual dividend of $0.83 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Neoen pays out 23.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ATCO pays out 24.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Neoen is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Neoen and ATCO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neoen N/A N/A N/A ATCO N/A N/A N/A

About Neoen

Neoen S.A., an independent renewable energy production company, engages in the design, development, finance, construction project management, and operation of renewable energy power plants. The company operates solar, wind, and energy storage plants. It operates in Argentina, Australia, Croatia, Ecuador, United States, Finland, France, Ireland, Italy, Jamaica, Mexico, Mozambique, Portugal, El Salvador, Sweden, and Zambia. Neoen S.A. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Paris, France. Neoen S.A. is a subsidiary of Impala SAS.

About ATCO

ATCO Ltd. engages in the structures and logistics, utilities and ports & transportation logistics business. It operates through the following segments: Structures & Logistics, Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, Neltume Ports and Corporate & Other. The Structures & Logistics segment provides workforce housing, innovative modular facilities, construction, site support services, and logistics and operations management. The Electricity segment includes ATCO Structures & Logistics. This company offers workforce housing, modular facilities, site support services and logistics and operations management. The Pipelines & Liquids segment includes ATCO Gas, ATCO Pipelines, ATCO Gas Australia, and ATCO Energy Solutions. These businesses provide integrated natural gas transmission, distribution and storage, industrial water solutions and related infrastructure development throughout Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, Western Australia and Mexico. The Corporate & Other segment includes commercial real estate owned by the company in Alberta and ATCO Energy, a retail electricity and natural gas business in Alberta. The Neltume Ports segment includes the equity interest in Neltume Ports

