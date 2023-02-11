Cool Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WARM) Short Interest Update

Cool Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WARM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decline of 54.3% from the January 15th total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,008,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Cool Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Cool Technologies stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.01. Cool Technologies has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.04.

About Cool Technologies

Cool Technologies, Inc is an intellectual property and product development company. It provides thermal dispersion technologies and their application to various product platforms. The company was founded by Timothy J. Hassett and Mark Michael Hodowanec on July 22, 2002 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

