Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,879 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,367 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GLW. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 0.8% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 237,899 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,904,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 11.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,130,282 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $119,861,000 after buying an additional 436,863 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Corning by 12.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 138,197 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 15,301 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Corning during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, CORDA Investment Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Corning by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 456,042 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,234,000 after acquiring an additional 51,338 shares during the period. 67.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In other Corning news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $167,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,744 shares in the company, valued at $206,784. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of GLW opened at $35.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.23 and a 200-day moving average of $33.64. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $28.98 and a one year high of $42.90.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Corning had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 70.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GLW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Fox Advisors downgraded shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Corning from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corning has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Corning Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications, advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and other technologies.

Further Reading

