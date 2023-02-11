Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Shares Acquired by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,859 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,468 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Corsair Gaming were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 429.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 1,179.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 17.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CRSR. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Corsair Gaming from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays raised their target price on Corsair Gaming from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush cut Corsair Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

In other news, COO Thi L. La sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 196,543 shares in the company, valued at $2,751,602. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, COO Thi L. La sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 196,543 shares in the company, valued at $2,751,602. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Group (Cayman) Lp Corsair purchased 2,121,212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $34,999,998.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,300,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,962,721.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 61.01% of the company’s stock.

CRSR stock opened at $16.91 on Friday. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.96 and a 52-week high of $23.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.16 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

