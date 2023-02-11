Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) PT Lowered to $15.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Costamare’s FY2024 earnings at $3.41 EPS.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Costamare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Costamare from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Costamare from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.
Costamare Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE:CMRE opened at $9.92 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Costamare has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $18.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.41.
Costamare Announces Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Costamare
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Costamare by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 93,116 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 13,851 shares during the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in Costamare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Costamare by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 54,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costamare during the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Costamare by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,340,726 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $68,121,000 after acquiring an additional 129,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.80% of the company’s stock.
Costamare Company Profile
Costamare, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of containerships chartering. It operates through the following segments: Container Vessels, Dry Bulk Vessels, and Other. The Container Vessels segment consists of transportation of containerized products through ownership and trading of container vessels.
