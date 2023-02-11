Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) PT Lowered to $15.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Costamare’s FY2024 earnings at $3.41 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Costamare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Costamare from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Costamare from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Costamare Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CMRE opened at $9.92 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Costamare has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $18.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.41.

Costamare Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Costamare

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. Costamare’s payout ratio is 10.77%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Costamare by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 93,116 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 13,851 shares during the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in Costamare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Costamare by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 54,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costamare during the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Costamare by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,340,726 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $68,121,000 after acquiring an additional 129,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Costamare Company Profile

Costamare, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of containerships chartering. It operates through the following segments: Container Vessels, Dry Bulk Vessels, and Other. The Container Vessels segment consists of transportation of containerized products through ownership and trading of container vessels.

Featured Stories

