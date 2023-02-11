CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Bought by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,941 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 43.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bell Bank now owns 32,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC lifted its position in CoStar Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 9,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in CoStar Group by 4.6% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoStar Group Price Performance

CSGP stock opened at $75.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 15.36, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $30.89 billion, a PE ratio of 88.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.86. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.00 and a 12-month high of $85.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CoStar Group Profile

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on CoStar Group to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.75.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

