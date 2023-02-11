Cowen Boosts Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target to $341.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Cowen from $335.00 to $341.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ENPH. OTR Global downgraded shares of Enphase Energy to a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $379.00 to $327.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $326.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Enphase Energy to a neutral rating and set a $365.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $305.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $212.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.56, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.34. Enphase Energy has a 12 month low of $118.57 and a 12 month high of $339.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $259.66 and its 200 day moving average is $278.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total value of $11,902,541.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,131,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,722,541.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total value of $11,902,541.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,131,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,722,541.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.42, for a total transaction of $4,896,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,896,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 153,674 shares of company stock valued at $49,093,092 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENPH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,387,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,269,562,000 after buying an additional 351,517 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.8% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,529,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $298,416,000 after buying an additional 26,355 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 850.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,418,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $393,705,000 after buying an additional 1,269,600 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,300,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $344,453,000 after buying an additional 409,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 955,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,619,000 after buying an additional 39,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

