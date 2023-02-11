Credit Suisse Group Raises Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Price Target to $105.00

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 36.99% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CDAY. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.64.

Shares of CDAY stock opened at $76.65 on Thursday. Ceridian HCM has a 12 month low of $43.23 and a 12 month high of $79.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.69 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.56.

In other news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 3,902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $302,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,575 shares in the company, valued at $7,484,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total transaction of $399,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,643 shares in the company, valued at $10,867,077.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 3,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $302,405.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 96,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,484,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 22,902 shares of company stock worth $1,547,255 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 4.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,591,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,105,000 after buying an additional 658,046 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the first quarter worth approximately $366,250,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 312.2% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,196,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,886,000 after buying an additional 1,663,456 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,883,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,245,000 after acquiring an additional 201,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,295,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,989,000 after acquiring an additional 17,648 shares in the last quarter.

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

