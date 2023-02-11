Critical Survey: Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC) versus Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS)

Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC – Get Rating) and Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Nicolet Bankshares and Webster Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nicolet Bankshares 28.41% 11.38% 1.26% Webster Financial 23.64% 12.42% 1.41%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Nicolet Bankshares and Webster Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nicolet Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Webster Financial 0 3 2 0 2.40

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Nicolet Bankshares currently has a consensus target price of $92.50, suggesting a potential upside of 25.32%. Webster Financial has a consensus target price of $60.25, suggesting a potential upside of 10.19%. Given Nicolet Bankshares’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nicolet Bankshares is more favorable than Webster Financial.

37.4% of Nicolet Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.9% of Webster Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.4% of Nicolet Bankshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Webster Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nicolet Bankshares and Webster Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nicolet Bankshares $331.84 million 3.27 $94.26 million $6.55 11.27 Webster Financial $2.47 billion 3.85 $644.28 million $3.55 15.40

Webster Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Nicolet Bankshares. Nicolet Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Webster Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Nicolet Bankshares has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Webster Financial has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Webster Financial beats Nicolet Bankshares on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans. The company was founded by Robert Bruc Atwell and Michael Edward Daniels on April 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Green Bay, WI.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking. The HSA Bank segment offers comprehensive consumer directed healthcare solutions. The Retail Banking segment consists of consumer lending and small business banking units. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

