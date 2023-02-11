Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) PT Raised to $153.00

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $152.00 to $153.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $166.00 to $144.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $213.00 to $162.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $159.36.

Crown Castle Stock Up 0.4 %

CCI stock opened at $141.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $61.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.66 and a beta of 0.63. Crown Castle has a 52 week low of $121.71 and a 52 week high of $199.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Crown Castle will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 162.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crown Castle

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 847.4% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 210.8% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

