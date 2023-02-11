Crown (NYSE:CCK) Given New $103.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Mizuho from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CCK. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Crown from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Crown from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Crown from $110.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Crown from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Crown from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.40.

Crown Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE CCK opened at $84.89 on Thursday. Crown has a one year low of $66.00 and a one year high of $130.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Trading of Crown

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.10. Crown had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 5.62%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Crown will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCK. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Crown in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Crown in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Crown in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Crown in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crown in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

