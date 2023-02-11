Deming Xiao Sells 723 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) insider Deming Xiao sold 723 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.88, for a total value of $323,094.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 250,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,146,323.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Deming Xiao also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 9th, Deming Xiao sold 2,129 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $1,107,080.00.

On Tuesday, January 24th, Deming Xiao sold 10,243 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.00, for a total transaction of $4,404,490.00.

On Thursday, January 12th, Deming Xiao sold 2,980 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,192,000.00.

On Monday, November 14th, Deming Xiao sold 1,385 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.33, for a total transaction of $540,607.05.

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $492.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $395.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $404.50. The firm has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $301.69 and a 52 week high of $541.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.25%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MPWR shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen dropped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $435.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $425.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $542.09.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. FMR LLC boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 126.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 795,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $305,648,000 after purchasing an additional 443,857 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 342.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 423,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,842,000 after purchasing an additional 327,755 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,743,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $640,215,000 after buying an additional 277,288 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 537,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $190,018,000 after buying an additional 247,425 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 155.0% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 399,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $145,170,000 after buying an additional 242,804 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

