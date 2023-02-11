Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Acquired by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,839 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,690 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $7,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,024 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 13,727 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 24,077 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $434,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,647 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 99,427 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,979,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DVN opened at $63.54 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $48.86 and a 12 month high of $79.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.26 and a 200-day moving average of $65.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $41.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.36.

DVN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.67.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

