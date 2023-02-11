DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE) to Post FY2027 Earnings of ($3.72) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their FY2027 EPS estimates for DICE Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith expects that the company will post earnings of ($3.72) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for DICE Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.10) per share.

Separately, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.86.

Shares of DICE Therapeutics stock opened at $28.06 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.46. DICE Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.64 and a 1-year high of $45.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.56 and a beta of 0.69.

DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DICE. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in DICE Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in DICE Therapeutics by 265.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 3,459 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in DICE Therapeutics by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in DICE Therapeutics by 318.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 4,531 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in DICE Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE, is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions (PPIs) as effectively as systemic biologics.

