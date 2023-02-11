Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Director Sells $625,755.51 in Stock

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 20,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total transaction of $625,755.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,638.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Basswood Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 8th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 2,858 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total transaction of $89,312.50.

On Thursday, February 2nd, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 52,947 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $1,635,532.83.

On Tuesday, January 31st, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 38,013 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total transaction of $1,135,068.18.

On Thursday, December 8th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 2,177 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.76, for a total transaction of $71,318.52.

On Tuesday, December 6th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 11,969 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total transaction of $399,285.84.

On Thursday, December 1st, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 4,710 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $171,208.50.

On Friday, November 25th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 12,845 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total transaction of $443,280.95.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 3,200 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $109,632.00.

On Monday, November 21st, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 32,430 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.52, for a total transaction of $1,119,483.60.

On Thursday, November 17th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 25,540 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $894,666.20.

Dime Community Bancshares Stock Up 2.8 %

DCOM opened at $31.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.36 and a fifty-two week high of $36.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.11 and its 200 day moving average is $32.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.09.

Dime Community Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.74%.

A number of research firms have commented on DCOM. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Dime Community Bancshares to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 229.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 785,550 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $23,292,000 after acquiring an additional 547,293 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,557,000. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 363,540 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,568,000 after acquiring an additional 135,614 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,167,447 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $74,929,000 after acquiring an additional 88,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 680,600 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $68,884,000 after acquiring an additional 85,720 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

