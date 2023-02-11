Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) Shares Gap Up to $55.19

Shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $55.19, but opened at $59.52. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $59.63, with a volume of 398,893 shares trading hands.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Stock Down 8.8 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YINN. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 9,825.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 234,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 232,086 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 110,682 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 1,356.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 46,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 42,935 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter worth $192,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $912,000.

About Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

