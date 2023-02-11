Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Shares Gap Down to $20.22

Shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.22, but opened at $19.19. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares shares last traded at $18.74, with a volume of 8,395,547 shares.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SOXS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $2,185,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $327,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 20,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 10,141 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,399,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 218.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 17,912 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

